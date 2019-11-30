Multi-specialty medical convoy deployed by QRCS to South Darfur [EN/AR]

November 30th, 2019 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has deployed a multi-specialty medical convoy to Nyala, South Darfur State, Sudan. At a total cost of $80,102 (around QR 292,372), the medical delegation comprises consultants in different specializations from Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), to be assisted by the local medical staff of The Nyala Specialist Hospital.

In a statement, Dr. Abdullah Rashid Al-Nuaimi, senior urologist at HMC, board member of QRCS, and head of delegation, said they targeted 100 operations in general surgery, urology, vascular surgery, orthopedics, and pediatric surgery. “Medical examinations and medications will also be provided free of charge for our brothers and sisters in Sudan,” he added.

As shown by the action plan, the overall objective is to make medical assistance available to the suffering patients and injuries in Darfur Region. To that end, the health conditions of poor local communities are surveyed, data is collected to specify the required help, and surgeries are performed to address the health issues of the patients, while preserving their dignity and protection.

In addition to 100 patients to be operated on, there will be 500 indirect beneficiaries from the families of the patients, as well as the whole population of Nyala, who would benefit later on from the provided surgical equipment.

At the developmental level, the project supports the Nyala Specialist Hospital with the medical equipment and aids needed to work effectively and upgrade their surgical services. Also, the local medical staff is updated with the latest surgical techniques. A preliminary survey was conducted to select the beneficiaries, which were double-checked by a doctor from Doha.

Agreements were signed by QRCS’s representation office in Sudan with the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS), the State Directorate of Health, and other local partners to prepare for the project, secure the official permissions, and make the necessary procurements.

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.