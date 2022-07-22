More than Two Million Food Insecure Sudanese to Benefit from a New Emergency Safety Net Project Supported by Development Partners through the World Bank [EN/AR]

The pause of disbursements by the World Bank in all of its operations to Government of Sudan as of October 25, 2021 remains in effect. At the same time, the international community is concerned about the growing food insecurity and humanitarian risks in the country and has been working together with the World Bank to find a way to meet the urgent needs of the Sudanese people.

At the request of the international community, today the World Bank signed an agreement with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to provide $100 million in financing directly to WFP for a new Sudan Emergency Safety Nets Project. The project responds to the deep food insecurity in Sudan caused by a poor harvest and rising international food prices. Funded through the support of donors to the Sudan Transition and Recovery Support Trust Fund (STARS), the project aims to provide cash transfers and food to more than two million food insecure beneficiaries in 11 states in Sudan based on a vulnerability assessment carried out by WFP. This support was made possible thanks to contributions from the European Union, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Sweden, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Netherlands, Norway, Canada, Italy, Finland, Spain, Ireland, and the State and Peacebuilding Fund.

“While funding under agreements signed with the Government of Sudan remains paused, development partners are pleased to provide direct support to the Sudanese people during this critical time. This is in line with our Fragility, Conflict, and Violence Strategy which focuses on protecting the human capital of the most vulnerable groups in times of crisis,” said Ousmane Dione, World Bank Country Director for Eritrea, Ethiopia, South Sudan, and Sudan. “Any decision to resume financing to the government will be made following an assessment of the situation. The World Bank continues to closely monitor the situation and there is no specific deadline for such decision.”

The funds will be channeled solely through the WFP to scale up the food security response and provide direct support to the most vulnerable people of Sudan. Priority will be given to women, children, elders, and those with disabilities. Support will be provided primarily through cash transfers. Where possible, mobile payments will be made to beneficiaries. Specific measures will be taken to reach remote populations without access to internet. Where beneficiaries cannot buy sufficient food in local markets, they will receive direct food assistance instead of cash.

ABOUT STARS

The Sudan Transition and Recovery Support Trust Fund (STARS) is an umbrella coordination platform for World Bank engagement in Sudan, supporting Sudan’s economic and peacebuilding transition. STARS operates thanks to the generous financial contributions from the European Union, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Sweden, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Netherlands, Norway, Canada, Italy, Finland, Spain, Ireland, and the State and Peacebuilding Fund.

PRESS RELEASE NO: 2023/004/AFE

Contacts

In Khartoum

Mohamed Hamid

mhamid3@worldbank.org

In Addis-Abeba

Gelila Woodenehv

gwoodeneh@worldbank.org

In Washington

Daniella van Leggelo-Padilla

dvanleggelo@worldbank.org