More cases of cholera in Blue Nile state

The Blue Nile Doctors' Committee reported that the number of cases in El Roseires Hospital suspected to have cholera has risen to 19, including three patients who were transferred from Ed Damazin Hospital.

In a field report published on Wednesday evening, the committee pointed out that the general conditions of patients are stable, and that no deaths have been recorded, except for the two patients that died at the beginning of the outbreak of the disease.

No new cases of cholera have been reported in other hospitals and in rural health centres.