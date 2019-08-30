More than 47,000 homes damaged or destroyed as thousands left homeless in Sudan floods

At least 59 people have lost their lives and heavy rains and floods in Sudan have affected another 245,700, including an estimated 125,000 childreni, Save the Children said today. As the emergency enters its fourth week, more than 47,000 homes have been badly damaged or destroyed[i] across 15 out of 18 states in Sudan[ii].

The agency is warning that children and their families are in dire need of food, clean water and shelter as the rains continue. Floodwaters have already washed away all the possessions of thousands of families, including pots, pans, buckets, food and clothing.

The floods are the result of an unusually fierce rainy season, which has seen the White Nile River burst its banks, flooding low-lying communities in the capital Khartoum and other regions. With above average rains forecast for the remainder of the rainy season, Save the Children remains concerned about the likelihood of further flash floods over the coming month. The rainy season is expected to continue until October.

Save the Children is particularly concerned about the safety of an estimated 125,000 children impacted by the floods. Children are incredibly vulnerable in flood situations, where they risk being separated from their families in floodwaters, or being deprived of their basic needs like shelter, food and clean drinking water.

To support affected families, Save the Children has launched a response in the states of North Kordofan, North Darfur, Red Sea Khartoum and White Nile, providing emergency shelter, health and nutrition services, child protection services, and distribution emergency items like buckets, soap and towels.

However, Save the Children's Country Director for Sudan, Arshad Malik, says more funds are urgently needed to save lives and rebuild communities:

"Children are in desperate need of food, temporary accommodation, and water and sanitation supplies. We are particularly concerned about the risk of a disease outbreak like cholera or malaria as a result of the flood waters. Thousands of toilets have been damaged or destroyed across the country, along with sewage infrastructure, and we are now seeing effluent mixing with the water, which children and their families are using to drink and wash in.

"We're also extremely concerned about the loss or large numbers of livestock and agricultural land, which will make it harder for people to recover once the floods abate. Already more than 3,600 cattle have died [iii] and thousands of acres of cropland has been damaged [iv], which signals the likelihood of a severe lean season, in an environment where children are already malnourished. That means people need support with rebuilding their lives - not only their homes, but also their livelihoods.

"The children of Sudan need our help, so we're calling on donors to dig deep to save lives and help people get back on their feet once the floods subside."

Save the children has been working in Sudan since 1984 in nine states. Since then, we have been providing Health nutrition, Water Sanitation and Hygiene, Child Protection, Child Rights Governance, Education, Food security and Livelihood interventions. In 2018 alone, it has reached more than one million children through various programs around Sudan.

Save the Children is an active member of the Health Coordination Committees with the government, UN agencies, INGOs, NNGOs, and the local communities at state level, and Save the Children staff are active contributors to the health, nutrition, child protection and WASH cluster information sharing system.

ENDS

Notes:

i. Nearly 51 per cent of the Sudan's population of 39.5 million are below the age of 18 years (UNICEF 2017) https://www.unicef.org/sudan/media/321/file/UNICEF%202018-2021%20Country...

ii. According to the latest UN OCHA report [29 August] more than 32,800 houses have been destroyed and another 16,200 damaged. https://reliefweb.int/report/sudan/sudan-situation-report-29-aug-2019

iii. Acting Deputy Health Minister Suliman Abdel-Gabar said Sunday that more than 3,600 cattle died as large swathes of agricultural land flooded https://www.africanews.com/2019/08/27/sudan-floods-death-toll-reaches-62...

iv. https://www.dabangasudan.org/en/all-news/article/thousands-left-homeless...