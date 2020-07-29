Monthly Desert Locust Bulletin, No. (181) July 2020 [EN/AR]

Introduction:

Desert Locust (DL) situation in Sudan was still at the caution risk level at summer breeding zones during July 2020. Ground control operations conducted against mature / immature of adults groups, hopper bands and hopper groups from different stages at the River Nile state. The total treated area was 235 ha. Pesticides used 170 L (70 L EC and 100 L ULV).

Scattered gregarious adults were present in some locations at White Nile state as well as, solitarious adults of low density at the River Nile, Northern, Khartoum, White Nile,

Kassala, Red Sea and Kordofan states. No locust were seen at Blue Nile and Sinner states.

Ecological conditions:

Precipitations of rain form heavy to medium levels was recorded During July 2020 in most of summer breeding areas, particularly White Nile, Kordofan and Darfur states that enhanced the green vegetation cover and soil moisture to create suitable conditions for DL developing there, as well as, at the areas along the Nile Valley.

DL survey operations in the targeted States was as follows:

During July 2020, intensive survey operations conducted to cover DL summer breeding areas in Sudan at Khartoum, Northern, River Nile, white and Blue Nile, Kassala , Red Sea , Sinner, and Kordofan states. Total of 152,750 ha of area was surveyed during July 2020.