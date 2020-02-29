Monthly Desert Locust Bulletin, No. (176) February 2020 [EN/AR]

Introduction:

Desert Locust survey operations which conducted during February 2020 at the winter and summer breeding areas, confirmed the seriousness of DL along the Red Sea coast relatively during the above mentioned period. Aerial and ground control operations were targeted maturing swarms (6 swarms), hopper groups and bands in different stages at the southern and northern coast. Mature/immature adults of low density were detected in several locations at summer and winter breeding areas. Total of 83,900 ha were surveyed during the above mentioned period, out of which 5,050 ha was treated.

Pesticides used 2,525 L of ULV.

Ecological conditions:

Light rainfall received at the southern coast at the first decade of February. Therefore, ecological conditions remained favorable for DL breeding and developing. Particularly in Toker Delta and the southern coast where green vegetation cover prevailed and soil moisture wet, while at the northern coast and sub coastal plains vegetation cover is going to dry out.

DL situation in the targeted States was as follows:

Red Sea State:

During February 2020 survey operation was conducted in the winter breeding areas of Sudan along the Red sea coastal plains from Eritrean to Egyptian borders, sub coastal plains (Wadi Aldaiib and Oko) and Toker Delta.