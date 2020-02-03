Monthly Desert Locust Bulletin, January 2020 [EN/AR]

Introduction:

Desert Locust situation in Sudan was rapidly developed at the winter breeding areas to reach the threat level during January 2020. Aerial and ground control operations were carried out targeted mature and immature swarms, mature/immature adults in addition to, hopper groups and bands at the southern and northern coast, sub coastal and Toker Delta. The dominant ecological conditions remained favorable for DL breeding and developing. Moreover , surveys conducted at summer breeding areas in the Northern State, where scattered mature / immature adults of low density were found in all surveyed areas.

Ecological conditions:

During January 2020 the prevailed ecological conditions remained favorable for DL breeding along the Red Sea coast, vegetation cover green and soil moisture is wet which raise the chance of DL breeding and developing .

Survey results during January 2020:

The total surveyed area was 75,200 ha and treated area 81,,81 ha (,7281ha by ground means, 887,22 ha aerial),

Pesticides used 9,382 L of ULV.