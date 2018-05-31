Minister of Interior Meets Refugees Commissioner

Khartoum, May.30 (SUNA) - Interior Minister, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmud Hammed, met, Wednesday, at his office, the Commissioner for the Refugees, Engineer, Hamad Al-Jezouli and reviewed with him the situation of the registration of the refugees in Khartoum and the states .

The refugees Commissioner, in press statements has affirmed the continuation of the registration process, adding that the meeting also discussed the voluntary repatriation of the Sudanese refugees from Chad according to the Tripartite Agreement signed by Sudan, Chad and the UNHCR which witnessed the return of 300,000 refugee from Chad to the voluntary repatriation villages in the states of Darfur .

He said the agreement has also contributed to the voluntary repatriation of 3 thousands of Chadian refugees to their areas of origin .

