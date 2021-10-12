Mid-season Assessment Mission Report 2021/2022

Executive summary

The Ministry of Agriculture and Forests, Food Security Technical Secretariat (FSTS) with assistance of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO),the World Food Programme (WFP), the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET), and USAID, carried out its annual mid-season assessment for season 2021/2022, between September5th – September 16th to identify the main factors affecting the agricultural situation in the production areas across 14 States in Sudan, the main summer crops producing area.

Five core teams were covered the fourteen states: team one covered Gedaref and Kassala states, team two: Gezira, Sennar and Blue Nile states, team three: White Nile, and Kordofan region (North, South and West), and two teams for Darfur region, team four (North, West and Central Darfur) and team five (South and East Darfur).The mission consisted of five core teams comprising members from MOA&F, FSTS, WFP, and USAID.The Five Mission teams received full cooperation by the State authorities. Discussions on the factors affecting crop and livestock conditions were held with the representatives from the local Government offices, United Nations (UN) agencies and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs). Field visits were supported by local specialists from State ministries and irrigation schemes, who also provided the latest information on all aspects of the production within their domains, including the provision of follow-up data, where required. The teams cross-checked official estimates by conducting extensive field inspections, rapid case studies with sample farmers and interviews with herders and traders.

At the national and sub-national level, the teams collected the latest available information and data on rainfall amounts and distribution, vegetation cover, crop protection campaigns, cereal reserve stocks and prices of the main crops and livestock. Periodic food security reports were perused and the main socio-economic indicators were provided by the Central Bank of Sudan, the Agricultural Bank of Sudan, the Central Bureau of Statistics and the Strategic Reserve Corporation. Rainfall data was obtained from the Sudan Meteorological Authority and from other sources in the field. Satellite imageries were used to review the evolution of vegetation cover over the course of the year.

Before the start of data collection, the checklist was updated and translated into an Arabic language, and the last five years average of area sown was updated.

The methodology adopted to collect data and information from State ministries, irrigation schemes, organizations, farmer’s association, agricultural bank and individual farmers through field observations (depending on roads accessibility), farmers interviews and independent key informant interviews. The combined quantitative and qualitative information, from both primary and secondary sources, allowed the teams to access the main factors contributing/affecting the situation of the main agricultural crops: rainfall amount and distribution, targeted & planted areas, pests and diseases/crop protection, availability of agricultural inputs, agricultural finance, prices of the main crops and livestock and vegetation cover. Returning from the field, the teams prepared summaries of data and information acquired during the visits. Data were compiled by State, crop and sub-sector (irrigated and rain fed sub sectors).