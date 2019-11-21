21 Nov 2019

Media Advisory: United Nations USG/ERC Media Briefing, 24 November 2019 - UN Humanitarian Chief Mark Lowcock to Visit Sudan

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 21 Nov 2019

UN HUMANITARIAN CHIEF MARK LOWCOCK TO VISIT SUDAN
WHO: Mark Lowcock, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator
WHAT: Mission to Sudan
WHEN: 22 – 24 November 2019
WHERE: Khartoum and Kassala

Khartoum, 21 November 2019. The United Nations humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock will visit Sudan from 22 to 24 November to see the current humanitarian situation in the country and advocate for sustained international support to address current needs. This is his first mission to Sudan since the transitional Government was formed in August 2019.

During his visit, the Emergency Relief Coordinator will meet with senior officials from the transitional Government, the diplomatic community, and humanitarian organizations. He is also expected to travel to Kassala, eastern Sudan, to visit health facilities and meet local communities who have been affected by recent economic shocks and recurrent disease outbreaks, and meet youth volunteers involved in the response.

Current humanitarian needs in Sudan are driven by a combination of erratic weather, multiple disease outbreaks and the economic crisis. More than 8.5 million people, including 1.9 million who remain internally displaced, need humanitarian assistance - and needs are expected to increase further.

On 24 November, a media briefing has been scheduled from 12.00 p.m. to 12.30 p.m. at the Council on Ministers following USG/ERC Lowcock’s meeting with the transitional Government.

For more information please contact:

In the field, during the mission: Saviano Abreu, local mob: +249 912130340, WhatsApp: +34 628 498 279, deabreuisidoro@un.org (mailto:deabreuisidoro@un.org)

In Sudan: Mary Keller, +249 912174454, kellerm@un.org (mailto:kellerm@un.org) / Alimbek Tashtankulov, +249 912160361, tashtankulov@un.org (mailto:tashtankulov@un.org)

In Geneva: Jens Laerke, +41 79 472 9750, laerke@un.org (mailto:laerke@un.org)

In New York: Zoe Paxton, zoe.paxton@un.org (mailto:zoe.paxton@un.org)

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.