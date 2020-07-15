Media Advisory - Launch of the COVID-19 Addendum to the Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan [EN/AR]

WHO: Government of Sudan representatives, Humanitarian Coordinator for Sudan, United Nations agencies, NGO representatives

WHAT: Launch of the COVID-19 Addendum to the Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan

WHEN: 19 July 2020 at 3p.m.

WHERE: Virtual (https://bit.ly/SudanCOVID19)

The Humanitarian Coordinator for Sudan, Gwi-Yeop Son, will present, on behalf of aid organisations in the country, the COVID-19 Addendum to the Sudan’s 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan during a virtual press conference on 19 July. Ms. Son will be accompanied by members of the Transitional Civilian Government, as well as representatives of United Nations agencies, including OCHA and WHO, and NGOs.

The Plan focusses on the most immediate and critical needs of millions of people that are affected by the pandemic and complements the Government’s efforts to protect the most vulnerable against the socioeconomic consequences of COVID-19. The document reflects an in-depth elaboration of the requirements for Sudan that are outlined in the United Nations Global Humanitarian Response Plan for COVID-19.

The COVID-19 pandemic in Sudan is taking place amid an already fragile humanitarian situation, characterized by an economic crisis, conflict, recurrent climate shocks and disease outbreaks that continue to affect the lives and livelihoods of many Sudanese.

For further information and interview requests, please contact OCHA Sudan:

Saviano Abreu (English / Spanish / Portuguese): +249 912 174 454 | WhatsApp: +34 628 498 279 | deabreuisidoro@un.org

Alimbek Tashtankulov (Arabic / English): +249 912 160 361 | tashtankulov@un.org

Sonia Khoudja (Arabic / French / English / German): +49 179 513 4013 | sonia.khoudja@un.org