Mass protests planned to mark one year since the coup

Ahead of mass protests planned next week to mark one year since the 25 October coup, we call on the Sudanese authorities to ensure that people can exercise their rights to peaceful assembly, freedom of opinion, and expression; and to ensure that security forces refrain from the use of force, which has marred previous protests. People’s expression of longstanding grievances must be facilitated rather than suppressed.

We urge the military authorities to ensure that ongoing investigations into human rights violations committed following the coup are expedited and conducted in full compliance with international norms and standards, and that all those found responsible are held to account.

We once again remind the Sudanese authorities that the right to peaceful assembly is protected under international human rights law, including under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, to which Sudan is a State Party.

