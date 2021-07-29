Livelihoods & Agricultural Infrastructure Development Project Factsheet

World Vision is implementing a multi-year KFW Development Bank-funded 'Livelihoods and Agricultural Infrastructure Development' (LAID) project in South Darfur state. If all goes according to plan, it is hoped that the project will contribute to increasing stability and economic well-being of conflict affected and vulnerable communities.

By 2023, the project hopes to have directly contributed to the well-being of 224,628 people across the five targeted locations in South Darfur state.

**There are four priority areas to achieve this goal: **