At least 21 children reported killed in violence in Sudan’s West Darfur

Statement by Adele Khodr, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa

AMMAN, 28 April 2022 – “We have received harrowing reports that at least 21 children - including an 11-month-old baby - were killed over the past few days during ongoing violence, mostly in the Kerinik area of the West Darfur region in Sudan.

“The killing of children is a grave violation of their rights. Nothing justifies killing children.

“We renew our appeal for peace and call on the authorities in Sudan to protect children in Darfur and across Sudan from harm and violence at all times.

“Children must not be a target”.

