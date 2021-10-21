Learning Passport Launched in Sudan

KHARTOUM, 20 October 2021 - The Learning Passport, a global digital learning platform powered by Microsoft, launched in Sudan today by the Ministry of General Education and the Ministry of Telecommunications and Digital Transformation in collaboration with UNICEF.

The Learning Passport is an online and offline e-learning platform, which will enable children in Sudan to take part in flexible learning in different parts of Sudan.

All subjects of Sudan's national school curriculum from grade 1 to grade 8 are now accessible on the platform, with Government of Sudan textbooks, complemented by interactive learning, video educational content, and assessments to measure progress.

The platform comes into operation after two years of disruption to the educational system in Sudan because of political volatility and the COVID-19 pandemic. In the last year and a half, 8.1 million students from Sudan were affected by shutdowns to schools and universities.

Moreover, there are still three million out-of-school children in Sudan.

This platform will assist in addressing the learning loss of children, as well as reach out-of-school children with educational opportunities while working to equalize the opportunities between Sudanese children.

Alternative, digital, education that is accessible will now be available for children in Sudan and it is in line with a long-term government strategy. The platform will be zero-rated, essentially made free for all, based on agreements with Zain, Canar, MTN and Sudatel telecommunication companies in Sudan.

