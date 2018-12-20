20 Dec 2018

Large protests erupt across Sudan over price hikes

Report
from Sudan Tribune
Published on 19 Dec 2018 View Original

December 19, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Popular protests have erupted Wednesday at a number of the Sudanese states against price hikes and worsening economic conditions.

In Atbara town of River Nile State in northeastern Sudan, demonstrators took to the streets to protest against deteriorating living conditions and price hikes as the price of a loaf of bread has increased to 3 Sudanese pounds (the official price is one pound).

An eyewitness, Adel Abdel-Latif told Sudan Tribune that Atbara hasn’t seen this type of organized protests since long years, pointing out that elementary, high school and college students took to the streets and were joined by dozens of residents.

“The situation is very severe and the number of protesters is on the rise … All residents of Atbara are now on the streets,” he said.

He pointed out that the demonstrators chanted slogans such as “Peaceful, Peaceful against the Thieves”, saying the police and army didn’t interfere to disperse or arrest the protesters.

However, Abdel-Latif said some riot police officers threw tear gas on the demonstrators.

On the other hand, the headquarters of the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) in Atbara was set on fire by protesters who sought to destroy the premises of the Atbara locality but the police prevented them.

Following the protests, the Ministry of Education in the River Nile State Wednesday issued a decision suspending classes at all schools in Atbara indefinitely.

Later, the security committee has declared an emergency situation and curfew from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am in the troubled town.

Meanwhile, hundreds of residents took to the streets of Port Sudan, capital of the Red Sea State since early morning to protest against price hikes.

It is noteworthy that President Omer al-Bashir was in Port Sudan to attend the closing ceremony of a military exercise conducted by the Sudanese army.

Also, large protests have erupted in Al-Nuhood town, North Kordofan State against deteriorating living conditions and price hikes.

Following the release of the 2018 budget last January, peaceful protests erupted in a number of Sudanese states leading to the killing of a high school student in West Darfur State and detention of dozens of opposition activists across the country.

To quell anti-austerity protests in Khartoum, Sudanese security forces in September 2013 carried out a brutal crackdown on the peaceful demonstration, killing nearly two hundred protesters say human rights groups or 86 people according to government figures.

Opposition forces attribute the deteriorating living condition and economic meltdown to corruption, lack of production policies, and lack of economic reform vision following the secession of South Sudan.

Sudan lost 75% of its oil reserves after the southern part of the country became an independent nation in July 2011, denying the north billions of dollars in revenues. Oil revenue constituted more than half of Sudan’s revenue and 90% of its exports.

