12 Sep 2018

Landslide kills 20 in South Darfur

Report
from Radio Dabanga
12 Sep 2018

Twenty people died, at least 50 others were injured, and six went missing in Togoli village in South Darfur’s Kass locality in a landslide following heavy rainfall.

Torrential rains on September 6 caused a rockslide from a mountain near Togoli, killing 20 people and injuring 50 people. Six others went missing, the Shura [consultative] Council of the Fur tribe reported in a statement on Tuesday.

The council appealed to the authorities and humanitarian organisations to intervene and help the affected villagers.

