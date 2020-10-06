KSrelief Monthly Bulletin: September 2020 - Sudan Floods

Continuous torrential rainfall in Sudan has caused devastating flooding across at least 16 states, with the Blue Nile reaching water levels not seen for nearly a century and causing some of the most severe flooding ever recorded in the region. A three-month state of emergency was declared throughout the country by the Sudanese Security and Defense Council, and the entire country was declared a natural disaster area. The floods displaced more than 500,000 people, destroyed more than 100,000 homes, and left more than 100 people dead. Thousands of people are now homeless. In response to the situation in Sudan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s leadership issued directives for aid airlift planes to be dispatched to support the victims in Sudan. King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) sent two airlift planes to support crisis-affected people in the Kassala, Northern, North Kordofan, White Nile, River Nile, Khartoum, Sennar and Gezira states.

The United Nations has increased its influx of food aid to the country, especially considering the serious effect of the flooding on Sudan’s economy. Market prices for basic food items, such as bread, have increased by over 50% over the past few weeks. To address this issue, a total of 27,774 food baskets were provided to victims in South Kordofan, Red Sea, Khartoum, South Darfur and East Darfur.