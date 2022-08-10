Khalifa Foundation sends food and medical aid to Sudan

ABU DHABI, 9th August, 2022 (WAM) -- Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and follow up of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation (KF), the foundation has implemented an emergency food and medical operation in Sudan.

The foundation said it had distributed 380 tonnes of essential food items and 4.5 tonnes of medicines to affected and displaced persons in Darfur states, west of Sudan.

In addition to food and medical aid, eight wells (four in East Darfur and four in West Darfur) are being dug to extract potable water. The food aid included essential items such as rice, flour, sugar, milk, tea and lentils, as well as personal care products.

The foundation added that the continuation of delivery of food and medical aid to Sudan is being implemented under the directives of the UAE leadership. It confirms the strong and distinguished relations between the two countries and the UAE's keenness to continue providing relief to thousands of displaced people fleeing the tribal conflict in West Darfur.

