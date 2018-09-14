14 Sep 2018

Kassala governor: “Seven died of chikungunya”

Report
from Radio Dabanga
Published on 14 Sep 2018 View Original

Kassala State Governor Adam Jamaa has acknowledged the death of seven people caused by chikungunya fever. More than 6,000 people have been infected in the recently confirmed outbreak of the virus.

Jamaa made his statements to the press. On Monday the emergency department at the federal Ministry of Health already reported that there are 6,250 cases of chikungunya in Sudan’s northeastern state.

Sources in the health sector, however, said that the total number of infected people far exceeds the number mentioned by the governor. A source reported this week that chikungunya, popularly known as kankasha, “has widely spread in the eastern side of Kassala in the past two days”.

The infection has affected entire families and earlier this week medical workers said that health centres and clinics in the state “are overcrowded”.

Chikungunya is a virus transmitted by the same kinds of mosquitoes that spread dengue and Zika virus. It is characterised by an abrupt onset of fever, frequently accompanied by joint pain. There is no specific antiviral drug treatment for chikungunya.

Residents have complained of a terrible environmental degradation, which has allowed for the spread of water ponds – the breeding grounds of mosquitoes that transmit the disease.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.