JRC analytical Report: Drought and floods in Sudan – Situation and outlook (June 2019)

1.1 Drought Risk Analysis

Sudan is for the most naturally dry, exceeding 500mm of rainfall annually only in marginal areas of the south, while for the central and northern parts it totals at below 200mm. The precipitation pattern is very seasonal, with at least three quarters of annual rain accumulating in just two or three months (July to September). This strong unevenness entails a sustained hazard of both intense dry spells and long lasting drought, in case one or more rainfall seasons failed, or floods.

Upon this premise, July and August are the key months for rainfall supply over most of the country. Almost the whole of the country falls inside the Nile basin and irrigation depends entirely on the river.

The drought risk indicator (RDrI) at the end of May does not show any drought issues at the moment. The standardised precipitation index (SPI), as an indicator of meteorological drought, does not highlight any relevant deficits at different time‐scales such as 3, 12 or 24 months of cumulative precipitation.

The outlook at three months, covering the most important period of the year, does not flag any meteorological drought risk. In fact for the south‐eastern part of the country a wetter than usual rainfall season is foreseen. When looking at the six months outlook, a normal situation endures, by comparison to the long‐term seasonal normal. Yet, precipitation will be unable to fill the gap in the forecasted lower than normal flow of the Nile, originating upstream.

Due to the natural dryness of most Sudan, neither vegetation indexes nor soil moisture are particularly meaningful for the period up until June. Nonetheless, no negative anomalies are showing up at the end of May, where data are available.

In recent years, accounting for the natural aridity of regional climate, Sudan has experienced only mild or short droughts (mainly in 2009, 2012 and 2015), quite far from the strong events of the eighties and nighties, so there is not a recent term of comparison for impact assessment of potential major droughts. However, the persisting political instability and widespread poverty and food insecurity suggest that largely insufficient coping capacity is in place, and vulnerability to drought is extremely high. Rainfed crops are largely prevalent and fully exposed to dry spells, while relatively meagre pastures drive the nomadic habits of herders, with consequent risks of conflict over land and water resources. Moreover, Sudan is a net importer of staple food and thus subject to price volatility.

Indeed, despite the current positive precipitation picture, the risks related to drought are looming constantly, in a context of dry climate coupled with vulnerable population. Locally, critical situations in relation to water scarcity may exist at all times, due to conflict, mismanagement, over‐exploitation, contamination or lack of access to water. Food prices grew remarkably high in the past two years and are seriously hampering food security, but the issue is unrelated to any drought conditions at the moment.