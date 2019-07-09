09 Jul 2019

JRC analytical Report: Drought and floods in Sudan – Situation and outlook (June 2019)

Report
from European Commission - Joint Research Centre
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (436.36 KB)

1.1 Drought Risk Analysis

Sudan is for the most naturally dry, exceeding 500mm of rainfall annually only in marginal areas of the south, while for the central and northern parts it totals at below 200mm. The precipitation pattern is very seasonal, with at least three quarters of annual rain accumulating in just two or three months (July to September). This strong unevenness entails a sustained hazard of both intense dry spells and long lasting drought, in case one or more rainfall seasons failed, or floods.
Upon this premise, July and August are the key months for rainfall supply over most of the country. Almost the whole of the country falls inside the Nile basin and irrigation depends entirely on the river.
The drought risk indicator (RDrI) at the end of May does not show any drought issues at the moment. The standardised precipitation index (SPI), as an indicator of meteorological drought, does not highlight any relevant deficits at different time‐scales such as 3, 12 or 24 months of cumulative precipitation.
The outlook at three months, covering the most important period of the year, does not flag any meteorological drought risk. In fact for the south‐eastern part of the country a wetter than usual rainfall season is foreseen. When looking at the six months outlook, a normal situation endures, by comparison to the long‐term seasonal normal. Yet, precipitation will be unable to fill the gap in the forecasted lower than normal flow of the Nile, originating upstream.
Due to the natural dryness of most Sudan, neither vegetation indexes nor soil moisture are particularly meaningful for the period up until June. Nonetheless, no negative anomalies are showing up at the end of May, where data are available.
In recent years, accounting for the natural aridity of regional climate, Sudan has experienced only mild or short droughts (mainly in 2009, 2012 and 2015), quite far from the strong events of the eighties and nighties, so there is not a recent term of comparison for impact assessment of potential major droughts. However, the persisting political instability and widespread poverty and food insecurity suggest that largely insufficient coping capacity is in place, and vulnerability to drought is extremely high. Rainfed crops are largely prevalent and fully exposed to dry spells, while relatively meagre pastures drive the nomadic habits of herders, with consequent risks of conflict over land and water resources. Moreover, Sudan is a net importer of staple food and thus subject to price volatility.
Indeed, despite the current positive precipitation picture, the risks related to drought are looming constantly, in a context of dry climate coupled with vulnerable population. Locally, critical situations in relation to water scarcity may exist at all times, due to conflict, mismanagement, over‐exploitation, contamination or lack of access to water. Food prices grew remarkably high in the past two years and are seriously hampering food security, but the issue is unrelated to any drought conditions at the moment.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.