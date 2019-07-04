Joint Vaccination Campaign in Gezera State Receives International Appreciation

Medani July, 3 (SUNA)-The joint campaign to eradicate measles, polio and shortage in Vitamin “A” concluded its activities on Wednesday.

The campaign started on July 23 at all localities of the state and it achieved greater success as a result of joint efforts exerted by partners and members of the Joint Higher Committee of the Campaign.

The campaign covered 100 percent of measles targeted groups, 99 precept of polio and 95 percent of Vitamin “A” shortage.

The campaign operated under the slogan (Reaching Every Child).

Meanwhile it received an appreciation from the international organizations. The campaign was run under good arrangement empowering working teams to reach all the targeted groups in the state.

Manager of Immunity Program in Gezera Kamal AL Fadil uncovered in statement to SUNA that the campaign targeted children aged from one day up to ten years.