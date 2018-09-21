21 Sep 2018

Joint UNAMID-HCT team deployed to assist families affected by mudslides in East Jebel Marra

Report
from UN Country Team in Sudan, UN-AU Mission in Darfur
Published on 20 Sep 2018 View Original

El Fasher, 20 September 2018 - The African Union - United Nations Hybrid Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) and the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT), have deployed a joint mission to provide emergency assistance to people affected by mudslides in East Jebel Marra, South Darfur.

Heavy rains in the area last week caused mudslides in Wadi Tuliba and Tagulei villages, resulting in the reported deaths of at least 19 people and the injury of 25 others, while an unspecified number remain unaccounted for and some families have lost their homes, according to official local sources.

Today, a joint team comprising UNAMID civilian staff and the Humanitarian Country Team, as well as 70 peacekeepers, including 30 Special Forces and six doctors, reached the affected area.

The team will conduct an assessment of the humanitarian situation and provide medical assistance, as well as non-food items such as tents and plastic sheets for shelter, kitchen sets, blankets and mosquito nets to the affected community.

UNAMID Joint Special Representative (JSR), Jeremiah Mamabolo and the UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator, Gwi-Yeop Son expressed their deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones during the disaster and pledged to assist the survivors within their organizations’ limited resources.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.