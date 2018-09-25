Joint UNAMID-HCT provides medical and material support to people affected by mudslides in East Jebel Marra

El Fasher, 24 September 2018 – A joint team comprising the African Union - United Nations Hybrid Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) and the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) is currently providing emergency assistance to people affected by mudslides in Wadi Tuliba and Tagulei villages, East Jebel Marra, South Darfur.

Following an assessment of the humanitarian situation in the affected area, the team has confirmed that 16 people died as a result of the mudslides in early September.

Some injuries, illnesses, destruction of homes and loss of livestock were also reported among the affected population. The injured and ill people are receiving medical assistance, while 76 displaced families have received emergency relief supplies.

The items are being distributed through committees that are comprised of the affected population and include non-food items such as tents and plastic sheets for shelter, kitchen sets, jerry cans, blankets and mosquito nets.

Both the Government of Sudan and the Sudan Liberation Army – Abdul Wahid (SLA/AW) are cooperating with the joint mission and facilitating access to the affected population.