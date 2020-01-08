08 Jan 2020

A Joint Statement by the Undersecretary of Ministry of Labour and Social Development, Mr. Mohamed Elshabik, and the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Ms. Gwi-Yeop Son, on the Inter-communal Violence in West Darfur [EN/AR]

Report
from Government of Sudan, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for the Sudan
Published on 08 Jan 2020
preview
Download PDF (83.64 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (123.6 KB)Arabic version

Khartoum, 8 January 2020. A joint Government and UN delegation just returned from a two day visit to El Geneina, West Darfur, 5-6 January, having assessed the situation to provide immediate humanitarian assistance to the needs of the most vulnerable, particularly women, children and the people with disabilities.

The delegation included the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC), the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Labour and Social Development, together with the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator and the Representatives of WFP and UNICEF. The delegation met with affected people, West Darfur State Governor (Wali), the West Darfur HAC Commissioner, the Deputy Sultan, and Arab leaders.

The delegation welcomed the leadership of the Prime Minister and the Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council for brokering the Masalit and the Arab tribes’ commitment to non-aggression to bring peace and stability. “The Government of Sudan is committed to peace and will leave no stone unturned to provide best possible relief, and make sure the suffering of the newly displaced communities are alleviated,” said Mr. Elshabik.

“We have to provide urgent humanitarian assistance, with the first priority on protection services, to the most vulnerable population, particularly children, women and persons with disabilities. The Government, the UN and partners are conducting a joint needs assessment in the affected locations and the Government is leading the provision of humanitarian assistance with the topup support from the international humanitarian community,” said Ms. Son.

The Humanitarian Aid Commission and humanitarian partners estimate that approximately 40,000 people have been displaced and are congregating in 32 different locations in and around El Geneina town. These include some 32,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) from three IDP camps near El Geneina town. In addition, thousands of people have crossed the border into Chad, seeking refuge in villages near the border.

Humanitarian agencies and partners together with the Government are currently assessing the situation and have already started assisting people with food, water, and emergency household supplies. Health, nutrition and protection services are also being provided.

For further information, please contact the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Sudan: Martin Fisher, fisherm@un.org.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.