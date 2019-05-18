Joint Statement on UNAMID and the Darfur Peace Process by the African Union Commissioner for Peace and Security and the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations , 17 May 2019

Addis Ababa, New York, 17 May 2019: The African Union Commissioner for Peace and Security Smaїl Chergui and the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix express their strong condemnation of the attack and looting of United Nations African Union Hybrid Operation In Darfur (UNAMID) in El Geneina on 14 May. They are extremely concerned by such unprovoked attacks on UNAMID, which has diligently and resolutely provided security to the people of Darfur since 2007.

Commissioner Chergui and USG Lacroix wish to underline that UNAMID’s withdrawal process from Darfur will continue as per the decisions of the African Union Peace and Security Council and the United Nations Security Council. They join UNAMID in reminding the Government of Sudan and the local population of their continued obligation to safeguard UNAMID personnel and assets in accordance with the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA).

Commissioner Chergui and USG Lacroix remain committed to the full implementation of the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur (DDPD) and call on all peace partners to the DDPD to also sustain that commitment.