21 Sep 2018

JMEC calls for women participation of South Sudan peace implementation process

Report
from Sudan Tribune
Published on 19 Sep 2018 View Original

September 19, 2018 (JUBA) - The Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) has urged South Sudanese women to be strongly involved in the peace implementation process to ensure its successful achievement to put the country in the path of reconciliation and development.

The call was made by JMEC Ag. Deputy Chief of staff- Strategy, during a women peace march held in Juba on Wednesday in the presence of Presidential Advisor for gender Rachel Nyabak who was the guest of honour.

He said the just-concluded High-Level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) process had been inclusive and that it had particularly ensured women were consulted in the pre-forum stages as well as given more opportunities for representation among the delegates to the talks.

“It is now time for all the women in the country, to unite and together push for their representation, participation and inclusion in the various levels of government, and in the decision making processes to ensure that not only are their voices heard, but also their contribution in the search for peace is being felt”, Dr. Fontaine said.

He further stressed that women should remain engaged in ensuring that the Revitalized Agreement is implemented.

The women peace march was organized by the Women Monthly Forum, the South Sudan Peace Commission, UNMISS and JMEC and brought together about 300 women from various women organizations in Juba.

The event comes within the framework of a series of activities national and international officials in South Sudan plan to hold across the country to promote peace and invite people to espouse reconciliation and nonviolence after five years of war that devastated the country.

He reiterated that JMEC remains committed to not only discharging its mandate of monitoring the implementation of the Agreement but also in promoting women participation in the peace process.

“We in JMEC know that encouraging women to be part of the peace process will significantly increase the chance of success in implementation and reduce the likelihood of returning to war,” he added.

“Let us then work together to realize this Peace dividend, which can ultimately translate to growth and development in the country,”, he concluded.

(ST)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.