Islamic Relief responds as flash floods devastate White Nile, Sudan

Islamic Relief is to help people affected by flash flooding in Sudan’s White Nile state.

Scores of people have died and thousands have fled their homes as torrential rain and flash flooding swamp all but two of Sudan’s 18 states.

Hardest hit by the disaster is White Nile state, where about 25,000 people need urgent humanitarian aid.

Islamic Relief Sudan has secured permission from the authorities to launch an emergency response in the state.

Initially, we plan to distribute essential items like mosquito nets, plastic sheeting for shelter, household water treatment kits and prayer mats.

With heavy rains and flooding expected to continue over the coming days, Islamic Relief is also preparing to extend relief operations into other areas if needed.

Working from our nine offices in Sudan, Islamic Relief responds to humanitarian emergencies and also delivers development projects including peacebuilding, education, livelihoods and access to water and sanitation.

