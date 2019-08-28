28 Aug 2019

Islamic Relief responds as flash floods devastate White Nile, Sudan

Report
from Islamic Relief
Published on 28 Aug 2019 View Original

Islamic Relief is to help people affected by flash flooding in Sudan’s White Nile state.

Scores of people have died and thousands have fled their homes as torrential rain and flash flooding swamp all but two of Sudan’s 18 states.

Hardest hit by the disaster is White Nile state, where about 25,000 people need urgent humanitarian aid.

Islamic Relief Sudan has secured permission from the authorities to launch an emergency response in the state.

Initially, we plan to distribute essential items like mosquito nets, plastic sheeting for shelter, household water treatment kits and prayer mats.

With heavy rains and flooding expected to continue over the coming days, Islamic Relief is also preparing to extend relief operations into other areas if needed.

Working from our nine offices in Sudan, Islamic Relief responds to humanitarian emergencies and also delivers development projects including peacebuilding, education, livelihoods and access to water and sanitation.

Support Islamic Relief’s lifesaving work around the world: Donate now.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.