Islamic Relief continues to support tens of thousands fleeing violence in Ethiopia

As violence continues in Tigray, Ethiopia, Islamic Relief has been helping refugees who have fled to neighboring Sudan. Tens of thousands of people have crossed the border since November, facing dire conditions in camps without enough food, clean water, shelter and sanitation provision.

By the end of December there were more than 54,000 Ethiopian refugees in Sudan, according to Sudan’s Government Commissioner for Refugees (COR) and UNHCR. 45% of all refugees are children.

Islamic Relief has been working in close coordination with COR, UN agencies, and non-governmental organisations to deliver humanitarian assistance. So far, we have helped over 3,000 families in need.

In the last week of December, we distributed over 1,400 food packs to refugee families in the Um Rakoba camp in eastern Sudan. We have also provided hygiene kits to over 1,100 families to promote wellbeing and hygiene and in addition nearly 800 families received food packs.

Our team in Sudan have also recently visited a newly established refugee camp called Tunaydba, to identify the best ways to help those sheltering there. We have been working alongside UNICEF, UNHCR and COR to coordinate effective support for those most in need.