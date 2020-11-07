Irish Aid announces €200,000 fund to support Sudan Flood Relief

Minister of State for Overseas Development Aid and the Diaspora, Colm Brophy, T.D., today announced €200,000 in Irish Aid support for those affected by flooding in Sudan.

Speaking by telephone with the Acting Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sudan, Mr Omar Gamareldin, Minister Brophy said:

“I am very concerned at the seriousness of the situation in Sudan. The recent floods have disrupted the harvest and destroyed food stocks. Thousands are at risk of going hungry, or getting sick through the damage done to water supplies. In response, Irish Aid will provide €200,000 through the Red Cross to help those most exposed by the terrible floods."

In the course of their conversation, the Ministers discussed both countries’ response to COVID-19. Minister Brophy acknowledged the valuable contribution which Sudanese health workers in Ireland are making to Ireland’s response to the virus.

The Ministers also discussed the situation in the region in anticipation of Ireland assuming its seat on the UN Security Council in January.

ENDS

PRESS OFFICE

3 NOVEMBER 2020

Notes for Editors - In September, Sudan’s transitional government declared a national state of emergency amidst its worst flooding in three decades. Although rains have started to subside, weeks of heavy rains have critically affected more than 875,000 Sudanese people in 17 of Sudan’s 18 States; these 18 States are approximately 26 times the size of Ireland. At least 150 people have lost their lives.

-Ireland is a consistent supporter of humanitarian action in Sudan and has provided over €33 million in direct humanitarian assistance since 2012.

The €200,000 humanitarian aid announced today brings Ireland’s our direct funding for humanitarian relief efforts in Sudan this year to almost €4 million.

As well as Ireland’s humanitarian support to Sudan, together with our EU partners Ireland continues to be a strong supporter of Sudan’s ongoing democratic transition and the transitional government.

Ireland participated in the high level Sudan Partnership Conference in June at which we announced a contribution of US$500,000 to the World Bank Trust Fund for Sudan, which supports vulnerable families with cash transfers.

Ireland’s funding will be provided to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). The IFRC in September launched an appeal for €11 million to deliver assistance and early recovery support to those affected by floods for 24 months, with a focus on the following areas of focus and strategies of implementation: Shelter, Livelihood and Basic Needs, Health, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) and Protection Gender and Inclusion (PGI).

Contact Details

Email the Press Office

Tel: +353 (0)1 408 2268

Tel: +353 (0)1 408 2274

Tel: +353 (0)1 408 2276

Tel: +353 (0)1 408 2280