Irish Aid announces €200,000 fund to support Sudan Flood Relief

Minister of State for Overseas Development Aid and the Diaspora, Colm Brophy, T.D., today announced €200,000 in Irish Aid support for those affected by flooding in Sudan.

Speaking by telephone with the Acting Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sudan, Mr Omar Gamareldin, Minister Brophy said:

“I am very concerned at the seriousness of the situation in Sudan. The recent floods have disrupted the harvest and destroyed food stocks. Thousands are at risk of going hungry, or getting sick through the damage done to water supplies. In response, Irish Aid will provide €200,000 through the Red Cross to help those most exposed by the terrible floods."

In the course of their conversation, the Ministers discussed both countries’ response to COVID-19. Minister Brophy acknowledged the valuable contribution which Sudanese health workers in Ireland are making to Ireland’s response to the virus.

The Ministers also discussed the situation in the region in anticipation of Ireland assuming its seat on the UN Security Council in January.