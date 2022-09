TEHRAN (IRCS) - The Iranian Red Crescent Society sent a 60-ton consignment to Sudan to help the flood-stricken people.

This shipment was sent to Sudan in response to an appeal from the Sudanese Red Crescent, which included 700 tents, 1,400 ground sheets, 1400 hygiene parcels and 2,800 blankets.

Since June, heavy rains triggered caused flooding in various regions of Sudan, causing damage and death.