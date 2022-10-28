IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix|DTM Sudan - Ar Rusayris, Blue Nile (Update 8): 28 October 2022

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal violence across Blue Nile state. On 13 July 2022, inter-communal clashes erupted between members of the Hausa tribe and the Hamaj and Berta tribes in Gabal Hamad and Village 7 in Wad Al Mahi locality, Blue Nile state - following the death of two individuals from the Hamaj tribe. Between 14 and 16 July 2022, inter-communal violence spread to several villages across Ar Rusayris locality. Clashes renewed on 1 September, and again in mid-October, in several localities across the state. For more information, please see Update 007. On 24 October 2022, field teams reported that members of the Hamaj tribe attacked members of the Hausa tribe in village 8, Geisan locality. As a result of these clashes, Hausa residents were expelled from the area and sought refuge with relatives in village 9 in Geisan locality, Blue Nile. Additionally, field teams report that an additional unverified number of Hausa tribesmen were displaced further afield to Sennar and White Nile states. Furthermore, following the arrival of Hausa tribesmen in village 9, field teams report that many residents of Hamaj origin travelled to join their fellow tribesmen in village 10 in Geisan locality – with an additional portion moving to locations across Ed Damazine locality. Clashes between Hausa and Funj (Hamaj) tribes have extended across Geisan locality – namely, in village 10 on 25 October, and village 11 on 26 October. Many Hausa IDPs were reportedly escorted by security forces to Sennar and White Nile. Field teams highlight that one key destination for Hausa IDPs is Khor Ajwal in White Nile state – where a gathering site was established by local authorities to host members of the Hausa community leaving Blue Nile state. Conflict dynamics are extremely volatile across the affected localities – with security forces deployed to locations of concern to defuse tensions. Additionally, the mobility of the IDP caseload remains fluid, with locations and figures of displacement subject to variation. Any changes will be reflected throughout future updates and will be triangulated with the findings gathered by DTM field teams during the inter-agency assessment mission across Ar Rusayris and Wad Al Mahi locality on 27 October 2022.

The eighth update estimates that there are currently 97,094 IDPs (15,636 Households) displaced across Blue Nile (50.2%), Sennar (29.8%), White Nile (13.8%), Al Jazirah (3.4%), Gedaref (2.2%), Khartoum (0.5%), and Red Sea (0.1%) states. The IDP caseload was originally displaced from Ar Rusayris (53.9%), Wad Al Mahi (20.6%), Geisan (19.1%), and Ed Damazine (6.4%) localities in Blue Nile. Field teams indicate that IDPs within Blue Nile state are largely of Hausa origin, with a notable proportion of the caseload being of Jabalaween, Fallatah, Berta, Hamaj, and Ragareeg origin. The IDP caseload located in the remaining states are virtually all of Hausa origin. DTM field teams estimate, in triangulation with other sources, that 359 individuals have been killed, with a further 469 injuries sustained since data collection exercises began in July. There are also a total of 12,682 reported cases of lost goods, livestock, and/or cattle. All displaced individuals are Sudanese nationals. At least 16,513 cases of additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support were identified by key informants through DTM’s Protection Indicator. Additionally, DTM Sudan estimates that there are approximately 10,401 persons with disabilities among the IDP caseload.* Based on a ranking scale, the three priority needs are Food, Emergency Shelter, and Health (Medical Needs).