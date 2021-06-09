IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix Um Dafoug, South Darfur Update 1: 9 JUNE 2021

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal conflict between Falata and Taesha tribes on 6 June 2021 in Mandowa village, Um Dafoug, South Darfur. The first EET update estimates a total number of 185 individuals (37 households) seeking shelter with the host community (57%) and in open areas (43%) of securer areas of Mandowa village. All displaced individuals are Sudanese nationals. Field reports indicate 34 individuals were killed and 21 injured. At least 24 displaced individuals are reported to have additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support, and 20 individuals report lost goods, cattle or livestock. Based on a ranking scale, the three priority needs across the caseload are non-food items, emergency shelter and food.

Event Overview

185 IDP individuals

37 IDP households

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal conflict between Falata and Taesha tribes on 6 June 2021 in Mandowa village, Um Dafoug, South Darfur. The first EET update estimates a total number of 185 individuals (37 households) seeking shelter with the host community (57%) and in open areas (43%) of securer areas of Mandowa village. All displaced individuals are Sudanese nationals. Field reports indicate 34 individuals were killed and 21 injured. At least 24 displaced individuals are reported to have additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support, and 20 individuals report lost goods, cattle or livestock. Based on a ranking scale, the three priority needs across the caseload are non-food items, emergency shelter and food.