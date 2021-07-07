IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix Shamal Jabal Marrah, Central Darfur Update 2: 4 July 2021

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal conflict between Fur and Arab tribes in Shamal Jabal Marrah, Central Darfur, on 12 June 2021. For more information, please see the first EET, Emergency Tracking Report Shamal Jabal Marrah, Central Darfur 001. The second EET update estimates a total number of 12,509 individuals (1,789 households) seeking shelter in open areas of Shamal Jabal Marrah. The IDP caseload is currently seeking shelter in Borgo (40%), Jabal Teyo Area (23%), Watari (13%), Sangara (12%) and Jemiza and Kaya (12%) villages in Shamal Jabal Marrah, Central Darfur.