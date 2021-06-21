IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix Shamal Jabal Marrah, Central Darfur Update 1: 20 June 2021

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement, and quantify the affected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round One), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal conflict between Fur and Arab tribes in Shamal Jabal Marrah, Central Darfur, on 12 June 2021. The first update estimates a total number of 16,898 individuals (2,414 households) seeking shelter in Borgo (35%), Sangara (28%), Watari (22%), and Jemiza and Kaya (15%) villages in Shamal Jabal Marrah, Central Darfur. All displaced individuals are Sudanese nationals. Field teams indicate one individual was killed and another individual sustained injuries.

There are at least 1,337 cases of additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support. Based on a ranking scale, the three priority needs across the displaced caseload are non-food items, food, and emergency shelter.