IOM | Sudan Displacement Tracking Matrix | Mobility Tracking Sudan Round (August 2021)

Highlights

The Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) is a global IOM system used to track and monitor displacement and population mobility. It has been implemented in over 80 countries worldwide and is designed to regularly and systematically capture, process and disseminate information to provide a better understanding of the movements and evolving needs of mobile populations, whether on site or en route. It is comprised of four distinct components, namely: Mobility Tracking, Registration, Flow Monitoring and Surveying.

Commencing in November 2020, DTM Sudan began its preparation for the second round of Mobility Tracking; this started with the expansion of DTM operations across three additional states of implementation, namely Kassala, Gedaref and Blue Nile, followed by visiting locations in North, East, South, West, and Central Darfur, as well as South and West Kordofan which were not visited in Round One. Data collection was then carried out over a two-month period, concluding in mid-March, and followed by data cleaning and veri‹cation to produce the second round of results.

Geographically, Round Two covers 165 locations in North Darfur, two locations in East Darfur, six locations in South Darfur, 31 locations in Central Darfur, four locations in West Darfur, 53 locations in South Kordofan, 20 locations in West Kordofan, 17 locations in Gedaref, 14 locations in Kassala and 26 locations in Blue Nile. Across these 338 new locations, DTM captured 637,160 additional internally displaced persons (IDPs) and 323,039 additional returnees not captured by DTM teams in Round One.

It is important to note that the above mentioned 338 locations were not visited in Round One, and therefore, this Round Two report provides an accumulative overview of the 1,425 locations visited in Round One, and the additional 338 locations visited in Round Two. Accordingly, any increase in ‹gures since Round One is due to expanded geographic coverage, and is not indicative of an increase in population presence in previously visited locations.

Mobility Tracking Round Two identi‹ed the accumulative presence of 3,036,593 IDPs, 969,397 permanent returnees from internal displacement, 141,495 seasonal returnees, 92,696 returnees from abroad, and 399,946 foreign nationals currently residing in Sudan.