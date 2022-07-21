IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix Kereneik (Kereneik Town), West Darfur Update 9: 21 July 2022

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement, and quantify the affected population when needed.

As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round Four), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal violence in Kereneik locality, West Darfur. Clashes erupted on 4 December over a property dispute at a local market involving Arab nomads and Masalit tribe. On 22 April 2022, inter-communal clashes resumed between Arab Nomads and the Maslit tribe following the discovery of two deceased nomads on 21 April 2022 near Hashaba village - approximately 1km West of Kereneik Town in Kereneik locality, West Darfur. For more information, please see EET Kereneik (Kereneik town), West Darfur (Update 008). Field teams report that following an improvement of the security situation in and around Kereneik Town, the reduction in the IDP caseload since the previous update can be largely explained by a portion of the caseload returning to their locations of origin.

The ninth EET update estimates a total number of 39,862 individuals (7,835 households) currently seeking shelter in Kereneik town (62%), Um Tajok (29%), and Moryat village (4%) in Kereneik locality, and Ag Geneina town (5%), West Darfur. The IDP caseload was originally displaced from Abuja IDP camp (41%), Um Dowain (8%), Hameeda, (6%), Kamkama (6%), Zawya (5%), Alsihreej (4%), Kubra (4%), Um Dukhun (4%), Salami (3%), Gara (3%), Timaid (3%), Hai Aljabal (2%), Hai Aljabal (2%), Azerni (1%), among other villages (8%) in Kereneik locality, West Darfur.

DTM field teams have confirmed, upon reverification, that at least 221 individuals were killed with a further, 144 individuals sustaining injuries, and a total of seven individuals report lost goods, livestock, and/or cattle. All displaced individuals are Sudanese nationals. At least 5,424 cases of additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support were identified by key informants through DTM’s Protection indicator. Additionally, DTM Sudan estimates that there are approximately 5,979 persons with disabilities among the IDP caseload.* Based on a ranking scale, the three priority needs across the caseload are Food, Non-Food Items, and Emergency Shelter.