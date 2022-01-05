IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix - Kalogi, South Kordofan Update 6: 5 January 2022

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement, and quantify the aﬀected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round Two), and activated on a needs basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the aﬀected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal violence across villages in Kalogi, South Kordofan over the issue of land ownership. Clashes erupted on 5 June 2021 involving the Kenana, Kawahla, and Hawazma (Dar Ali) tribes. On 2 December 2021, the conflict between Kawahla and Hawazma tribes renewed over a livestock dispute. For more information, please see EET Kalogi, South Kordofan Update 005.

The sixth EET update estimates a total number of 14,620 individuals (3000 households) currently seeking shelter in villages across Abu Jubayhah locality (73%), Rashad (14%), Abu Kershola (6%), Al Leri (6%), and Abassiya (0.25%) localities in South Kordofan. The increase in the IDP caseload since the previous update can be attributed in large part to a reverification exercise conducted by the field team as well as an additional six sites visited.

Field teams indicate that 57 individuals were killed, 48 individuals were injured, and 864 individuals report lost goods/cattle/livestock. All displaced individuals are Sudanese nationals. DTM teams identified at least 1928 cases of additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support. Consistent with the previous EET, and based on a ranking scale, the three priority needs across the caseload are Food, Emergency Shelter, and Non-Food Items.