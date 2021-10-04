IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix - Kalogi, South Kordofan Update 4: 4 October 2021

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement, and quantify the affected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round Two), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal violence across villages in Kalogi, South Kordofan over the issue of land ownership. Clashes erupted on 5th June 2021 involving the Kenana, Kawahla, and Hawazma (Dar Ali) tribes. For more information, please see EET Kalogi, South Kordofan Update 003.

The fourth EET update estimates a total number 8,939 individuals (1,461 households) currently seeking shelter in Alrhmaniya (18%), Merefaein (14%), Debibet Juma (8%), Um Kadadah (6%), Hai Um Naeem (6%), and Um Mawan (5%), Hai Algalah (4%), Hai Almadars (3%), among other villages across the Abu Jubayhah locality (11%), as well as across several locations within the Al Leri (11%), Rashad, (10%), and Abassiya (4%) localities in South Kordofan. The increase in the IDP caseload can be attributed in part to the additional three locations covered by the field team since the previous update.

Field teams indicate that 32 individuals, 12 individuals were injured, and 563 individuals report lost goods/cattle/livestock. All displaced individuals are Sudanese nationals. DTM teams identified at least 1,317 cases of additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support. Consistent with the previous EET, and based on a ranking scale, the three priority needs across the caseload are Emergency Shelter, Food, and Non-Food Items.