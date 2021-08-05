IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix - Kalogi, South Kordofan Update 3: 5 August 2021

Event Overview

8,406 IDP individuals

1,365 IDP households

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal violence across villages in Kalogi, South Kordofan over the issue of land ownership. Clashes erupted on 5th June 2021 involving the Kenana, Kawahla, and Hawazma (Dar Ali) tribes. For more information, please see EET Kalogi, South Kordofan Update 002. The second EET update estimates a total number 8,406 individuals (1,365 households) currently seeking shelter in Alrhmaniya (20%), Merefaein (15%), Debibet Juma (8%), Hai Um Naeem (6%), and Um Mawan (5%), other villages across the Abu Jubeiha locality (21%), as well as Al Leri (11%), Rashad, (10%), and Abassiya (4%) localities in South Kordofan. Field teams collected data from an additional three displacement sites since the last update.

Field teams indicate that 32 individuals were killed, 12 individuals were injured, and 531 individuals report lost goods, cattle, and/or livestock. All displaced individuals are Sudanese nationals. DTM teams identified at least 1197 cases of additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support. Based on a ranking scale, the three priority needs across the caseload are Emergency Shelter, Food, Non-Food Items.