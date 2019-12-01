IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, July – September 2019

01 Dec 2019

OVERVIEW

From July to September, DTM conducted 39,506 registrations across six states in Sudan – 34,507 (87%) of which were returnees and 4,999 (13%) internally displaced persons (IDPs). Central Darfur hosted the largest registration of IDPs (2,331 individuals), with West Darfur a close second.
South Darfur registered a significantly higher proportion of returnees during this period (17,391 individuals), indicative of a greater return rate. This trend – whereby more returnees were registered than IDPs – has been consistently observed throughout the year. Through its flow monitoring component, DTM also registered 1,564 South Sudanese entering Sudan via Abyei over the three-month period. Finally, 27,689 flood-affected individuals were registered in North and South Darfur.

