IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix - Fire Um Dam Haj Ahmed, North Kordofan Update 1: 14 March 2022

EMERGENCY EVENT TRACKING

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the affected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round Three), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals on 6 March 2022, after rising temperatures in Wad Al Maki village, located approximately 55km southeast of Um Dam Town in Um Dam Haj Ahmed locality, North Kordofan, led to the outbreak of afire. Thefirst EET update estimates a total of 1,015 IDPs (203 households) were displaced and are currently seeking shelter around Wad Al Maki village. The houses of all affected households were completely destroyed. The entire IDP caseload (100%) is currently seeking shelter in informal settlements and gathering sites.

All affected individuals are Sudanese nationals. Field teams recorded 234 additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support 1 Field teams indicate that there are no deaths or injuries, while all affected households have reportedly lost their belongings and agricultural crops following the incident. Based on a ranking scale, the three main priority needs identified are emergency shelter, food, and WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene). The area remains accessible to all humanitarian actors.