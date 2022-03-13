IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix - Fire in Bara, North Kordofan Update 1: 13 March 2022

EMERGENCY EVENT TRACKING

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the affected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round Three), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals on 7 March 2022, after rising temperatures in Aloan village, located west of Bara Town in Bara locality, North Kordofan, led to the outbreak of a fire. The first update estimates a total number of 180 individuals (30 households) are currently seeking shelter in informal settlements or gathering sites around Aloan village.

All affected individuals are Sudanese nationals. At least 41 individuals within the captured caseload have additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support. Field teams indicate that there are no deaths or injuries, while all affected households have reportedly lost personal belongings and agricultural crops following the incident. Based on a ranking scale, the three main priority needs identified are emergency shelter, food, and non-food items. The area remains accessible to all humanitarian actors.