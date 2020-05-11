IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Um Hajaleej village, North Darfur - 11 May 2020

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the afected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round Zero), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the afected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the population afected by a fre that broke out in Um Hajaleej village near El Fasher, North Darfur on 25 April 2020. This EET update estimates that a total number of 150 houses were burned down out of 600 in Um Hajaleej village, afecting 750 individuals who are currently situated in open area gathering points. The cause of the fre is unknown and resulted in eight injuries and one death. All 750 afected individuals reported a substantial loss of personal and household items as well as livestock.