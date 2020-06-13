IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Tulus and Gereida, South Darfur Update 1: 11 June 2020

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the affected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round Zero), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal clashes occurring between Al-Falata and Arab tribes in Mayra village in Tulus locality, South Darfur on 5 May 2020. Clashes were triggered by theft of cattle, assets and crops. The first EET update estimates a total number of 2,909 individuals (620 households) were displaced originating from Beliel and As Salam localities, of which 2,512 individuals (500 households) arrived in Twail, 340 individuals (110 households) in Tulus and 57 individuals (10 households) in Gereida locality. Reports from the field indicate that the conflict resulted in more than 30 casualties and many wounded (unspecified number), 31 houses burned, 245 goats looted, as well as significant loss of cattle and livestock.