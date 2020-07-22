IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Tulus and Gereida, South Darfur Update 2: 21 July 2020

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the affected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round one), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal clashes in Tulus and Gereida, South Darfur – for more information see EET Tulus and Gereida 1. The second EET update estimates a total number of 3,265 individuals (614 households) displaced from Beliel and As Salam localities, of which 2,512 individuals (500 households) arrived in Twail, 696 individuals (104 households) in Tulus and 57 individuals (10 households) in Gereida locality. Since the first EET, there has been a 12 per cent increase in the number of individuals displaced and a one per cent decrease in the number of households.

There has been an increase in IDPs particularly in the Tulus locality after the new arrival of pastoralists travelling by foot. New arrivals are being hosted in Al Ban Jadid (Sukara) and Um Lubana sites in Tulus, where community leaders have allocated land and encouraged new arrivals to join their relatives. It is likely that few families have vacated the area since the first EET, corresponding to the decrease in number of households.