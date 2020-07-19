IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: At Tina, North Darfur Update 2: 13 July 2020

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the aected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round One), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the aected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

DTM teams activated EET in early March 2020, to monitor the displacement of individuals aected by the intra-communal conict in Tina, Chad. On 13 -14 February, ghting erupted between sub-groups of the Zaghawa tribe in Duguba, Iriba and Tina Town in Eastern Chad resulting in displacement to the bordering locality of At Tina, North Darfur (rst EET here). The second EET update estimates a total number of 4,685 displaced individuals (937 households) situated across Alhela Aljadida site in At Tina Town, North Darfur – having arrived from 13 locations of origin.

Since the rst EET, there has been a 15 per cent decrease in the number of individuals displaced and a ve per cent increase in the number of households in Alhela Aljadida. The decrease in individuals is due to the departure of predominantly male heads of households looking to relocate in localities such as Saraf Omra, Kabkabiya and Nyala, while the increase in households is due to new displacements to the site prompted by ongoing social cohesion tensions in Chad.