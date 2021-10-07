IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Tawila, North Darfur Update 4: 7 October 2021

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement, and quantify the affected population when needed.

As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round Two), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal violence between Arab Nomads and the Zagawah tribe in Tawila locality, North Darfur between 31 July 2021 and 1 August 2021 over the issue of land ownership. For more information, please see Tawila, North Darfur (Update 003).

The fourth EET update estimates a total number of 47,975 individuals (8,438 households) currently seeking shelter in Zamzam camp (63%), Shagra C (12%) and Shagra B (2%) in Al Fasher locality, as well as Dali IDP Camp (17%) in Tawila locality and Shangil Tobay (6%) in Dar As Salam locality, North Darfur. The IDP caseload was originally displaced from Galab (53%), Kowaim (19%), Tradonat (6%), Um Jegenin (2%), and Katool (1%), in Tawila, North Darfur as well as across various villages in Al Fasher (10%) and Dar As Salam (7%), North Darfur.

Field teams indicate that there are four reported deaths and nine individuals are reported to be injured. Field teams also indicate that 1,922 individuals report lost goods, cattle, and/or livestock. All affected individuals are Sudanese nationals. DTM teams identified at least 4,696 cases of additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support. Based on a ranking scale, the three priority needs across the caseload are Food,

Nutrition, and Emergency Shelter.