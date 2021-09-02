IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Tawila, North Darfur Update 3: 2 September 2021

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement, and quantify the affected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round Two), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal violence between Arab Nomads and the Zagawah tribe in Tawila locality, North Darfur between 31 July 2021 and 1 August 2021 over the issue of land ownership. The conflict extended to surrounding villages across the localities of Tawila, Al Fasher, and Dar As Salam in North Darfur state. For more information, please see EET Tawila, North Darfur (Update 002).

The third EET update estimates a total number of 43,971 individuals (7,702 households) currently seeking shelter in ZamZam camp (69%), Shagra C (7%), and Shagra B (2%) in Al Fasher locality, North Darfur, as well as Dali IDP camp (14%) in Tawila, North Darfur and Shangil Tobay (8%) in Dar As Salam, North Darfur. The IDP caseload was displaced from Tawila (84%), Dar As Salam (9%), and Al Fasher localities (7%) in North Darfur. The increase in the IDP caseload since Update 002 can be attributed largely to an expansion in the number of locations covered during EET implementation. Field teams indicate that there are four reported deaths and nine individuals are reported to be injured. Field teams also indicate that 1,822 individuals report lost goods, cattle, and/or livestock. All affected individuals are Sudanese nationals. DTM teams identified at least 4,782 cases of additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support. Based on a ranking scale, the three priority needs across the caseload are Non-Food Items, Emergency Shelter and Food.